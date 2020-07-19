Matt Ridley’s new book gives a fresh spin to ‘innovation’

If you thought it was impossible to give a fresh spin to the much used word “innovation", you are in for a surprise with Matt Ridley’s new book, How Innovation Works (Fourth Estate, ₹499). Looking at the history of innovation in startup hubs, Ridley argues for a recalibration of what such a process should involve. Innovation is not invention and it should have specific practical aims. Instead of being a top-down diktat, imposed at one fell sweep, innovation should be a bottom-up development, executed through trials and errors. Whether you are an entrepreneur in Silicon Valley or Bengaluru, Ridley’s sharp analyses, illustrations drawn from case studies and, most of all, the actionable points he suggests, may help you rethink your business model.

