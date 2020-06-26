Meet India's covid-testers, the unsung frontline heroes

As he travels through the scorching heat on his scooty, Shyam carries glucose in his bag, often eats lunch in the shade on the side of the road between collections, is sometimes out completing forms and patient data till 2am, and returns home to a separate floor, isolated from his wife and children lest he pass on any infection . “My son and my daughter used to sleep next to me every night. They cried a lot when this began—now we only speak on the phone, and twice we have spoken on video chat," he says.