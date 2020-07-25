Milan makes fashion matter

Trends at the fashion week were generally not as lavish as used to be the norm. On the one hand, the theme was essentially simple, utilitarian and functional—like slim, clinical suits and dresses with little colour—to perfectly fit the mood of how to dress while in lockdown. On the other hand, some designers compensated for the vibrant glamour missing from these times with a loud and wild aesthetic, such as sequins and baroque. There were also moods of travel and adventure, something we have all been missing, merging with light, reimagined staples in bright colours to offer some hope for the future.