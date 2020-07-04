Missing that Wimbledon feeling

International tennis has been suspended since early March, with the Citi Open in Washington on 14 August expected to be the first event to be held post-lockdown. The Chile Open that ended on 1 March was the last ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) tournament to be completed this year. In the wake of the pandemic, Roland-Garros rescheduled the French Open from its usual May dates to 27 September (played over three weeks for the first time, with the qualifying rounds starting from 21 September). The US Open is expected to be held from its predetermined 31 August date.