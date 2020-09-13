MJ Akbar vs Priya Ramani: Is defamation a weapon of the wealthy and powerful?

Decriminalization becomes all the more important given the increase in uses of SLAPP suits. SLAPP is an acronym for the term Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation. A SLAPP suit, which usually takes the form of a defamation complaint, is a lawsuit that is intended to intimidate or silence a person from speaking freely, by burying them in legal procedures and costs till they abandon their criticism. The practice is a common one among giant corporations with deep pockets and endless capacity for litigation, usually against individual journalists, authors, and other critics. It is being used increasingly frequently among political rivals, and, especially after the MeToo movement, against women who are calling out their abusers. The practice has become so common that several countries have anti-SLAPP laws in place as well. In India, the practice has not yet been judicially or legislatively proscribed, except for a warning against it in a 2009 Delhi high court judgment. The Indian Supreme Court in 2016 had the opportunity to decriminalize defamation, following petitions filed by Subramanian Swamy, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal to do so, but it upheld the constitutional validity of the law, despite its propensity for misuse.