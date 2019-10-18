Mood: How the Lounge team is feeling this week

Fighting for the poor

Our economy may be in a worrying state but an Indian-origin economist is flying high on the international stage. Last week, Mumbai-born Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer were awarded the Nobel Prize for Economics 2019. Banerjee and Duflo, who teach at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Kremer, a professor at Harvard University, were bestowed this honour for their experimental approach, which helped obtain “reliable answers" on the spending habits of the poor. Banerjee has expressed concern at the current slowdown in India’s economy. Hopefully, the Union government will heed the advice of a man who has made the country proud. —SG

Reducing carbon emissions from a network that has one of the world’s highest rail-passenger activities is clearly a tough ask (Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

On the right track

On 15 October, railway minister Piyush Goyal announced that Indian Railways would aim to become the world’s first “net-zero" carbon emitter rail network by 2030. Reducing carbon emissions from a network that has one of the world’s highest rail-passenger activities is clearly a tough ask. Government policy think tank NITI Aayog’s data pegged carbon dioxide emissions from the railways at around 6.84 million tons in 2014. But there are some encouraging signs: With the electrification of 610 route kilometres in 2013-14, the tally came up to 4,087 route kilometres in 2017-18—the target is to have a railway network that is 100% electrically run by 2023. With many eyes on India in the global climate change debate, the key in achieving this ambitious target will be the country’s reliance on renewable energy sources. —NS

Hunger looms large

According to the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2019, India ranks 102 among 117 countries in hunger severity. It has been placed in the category of “serious" malnutrition, below Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. India stood 103rd in 2018 and 100th in 2017. A 16 October article in Mint highlighted that climate change “can lead to production of toxins on crops and worsen the nutritional value of cultivated food". These disturbing numbers turn the spotlight on women’s health and childcare. Quality nutrition will be key. —JB

Margaret Atwood (L) and Bernardine Evaristo (Photo: Reuters)

The undecided book juries

After the Swedish Academy postponed the 2018 Nobel prize for literature to 2019, it had twin opportunities this year. The decision to award fascist apologist Peter Handke alongside the anti-fascist Olga Tokarczuk was perplexing, with even organizations such as PEN America, which “protect(s) free expression", condemning the move. The separate-the-art-from-the-artist debate is moot for the Nobel prize, which has a history of prizing dissidence. As a Mint editorial put it earlier this week—if Tokarczuk’s politics made her a more likely candidate, then why aren’t Handke’s politics relevant here?

Then there were the Booker judges, having strange deliberations over deciding a winner. By flouting its own rules to award both Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo and, later, references by the jury to Atwood’s “titanic career ", it was indicated that splitting the award was intended as a lifetime achievement award for Atwood. But the Booker has always stood for literary excellence. Can the Nobel and Booker prizes decide what they are about once and for all? —AG