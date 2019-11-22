Cricket’s pink test

Indian cricket finally embraced the dark, playing its first day-night Test (22-26 November) against Bangladesh in Kolkata. There had been 11 day-night Tests till then, but none involving India. Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president brought the turnaround; as he pointed out: “It happens all around the world. Somewhere it had to start (here)." Fans are watching closely to see how the team adjusts to the conditions—the adjustment from natural to artificial light, the dew slowing down the field—and playing with a pink ball (standard for day-night Tests). The BCCI will be hoping it brings back viewers to Tests. —UB

Marie Kondo (Photo: AP)

How not to KonMari

After preaching the virtues of decluttering to the world, Marie Kondo opened an online store last week selling knick-knacks that “spark joy" for her. It’s low-hanging fruit for her critics, if any, and, in no time, social media was inundated with sarcasm directed at the Japanese tidiness expert. Kondo was never a crusader against consumerism, though; she merely emphasized the importance of acquiring things mindfully. Even so, it’s hard to imagine a dustpan and a broom sparking enough joy to pay $34 (around ₹2,400) for.—SG

Photo: PTI

Policing the protesters

Just two weeks ago, the Delhi police was out on the streets in peaceful protest after the clash with lawyers outside Tis Hazari court. Now the force has come under criticism for resorting to disproportionate violence, including the lathi-charge of students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The students and teachers have been agitating against the revised fee structure, which makes it the most expensive Central university. The annual fee for students living in hostels has increased from approximately ₹30,000 to over ₹60,000. Reports suggest that over 40% of the students studying at JNU will not be able to afford it though the varsity approved a rebate for “below poverty line" students, a categorization which remains undefined.—AB

Photo: iStock

What’s up with Men’s Day?

The agenda of "International Men’s Day" may have a few wholesome benefits—themes in past years include “Celebrating Men And Boys In All Their Diversity" and “Stop Male Suicide"—but its celebration, in India at least, is almost always misogynistic. It deliberately overlooks centuries of male privilege and primacy, failing to admit that women are only just starting to claim space they were never given. Brands and media organizations getting behind this celebration should look at whether it makes any sense to glorify a demographic that has had a head-start over women for all of human existence.—SB



