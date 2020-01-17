Mood: How the Lounge team is feeling this week

Few would have thought, when Netflix released its first original film, Beasts of No Nation, in 2015, that it would have more nominations than any major studio five years later at the Oscars. Till a few years ago, there seemed to be a tacit agreement that no movie which had premiered on a streaming service would be eligible for the top awards. But Netflix has found a way around the theatrical window and the result is 20 Oscar nods between The Irishman and Marriage Story. After Roma’s loss to Green Book last year, Netflix will be hoping that the Academy puts aside its uneasiness about the streaming platform and rewards one of its own— Martin Scorsese—for The Irishman. —UB

Photo: Fahad Ahmad

No sporting black

India were comprehensively beaten by Australia in the 14 January One Day International at Wankhede stadium, Mumbai. The other big story, though, was triggered by a tweet by film critic Rahul Desai, who attended the game and wrote, “The colour Black is being banned (T-shirts, caps, anything) because it’s a ‘symbol of protest’." Desai confirmed the veracity of the tweet, saying black clothing had been collected in piles—he was asked to give up his cap. Additional commissioner of police (south region) Nishith Mishra told Hindustan Times that spectators weren’t denied entry. Meanwhile, a group of students from Mumbai colleges actually did execute a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by wearing T-shirts that spelt “No CAA No NRC No NPR" underneath their shirts. —UB

Manu Bhaker (L) and Saurabh Chaudhary (Photo: Hindustan Times)

Aiming for gold

There is perhaps no better way for a country to start an Olympic year than by finishing the previous year as the top-ranked nation in a sporting discipline. Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in July, India finished 2019 as the top-performing nation in shooting, according to the International Shooting Sport Federation’s annual rankings for the rifle, pistol and shotgun World Cup events. India led the standings with 30 medals (21 gold, six silver and three bronze) overall, followed by China (11 gold, 15 silver and 18 bronze) and the US (15 medals). India will enter Tokyo with an unprecedented 15 Olympic quotas in multiple shooting disciplines. With sportspersons such as Manu Bhaker, Apurvi Chandela and Saurabh Chaudhary, India can hope for an impressive medal tally from shooting after a dismal showing in the discipline in the 2016 Rio Olympics. —NS

This weekend, an NGO run by the Darul Ehsan Educational and Charitable Trust is organizing a 'Visit my Mosque Day' in Bengaluru at a local mosque, Modi Masjid

Visit my mosque

The agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens has thrown up ingenious ways of protest and assimilation—from inter-faith prayers at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi to students reading on the pavement outside the city’s Jamia Millia Islamia. This weekend, an NGO run by the Darul Ehsan Educational and Charitable Trust is organizing a “Visit my Mosque Day" in Bengaluru at a local mosque, Modi Masjid, to “meet, share and explore what a mosque is all about", with a tour of the premises, a Q&A session and lunch. Such outreach programmes—hopefully there will be many more, from members of all religious communities—will help us engage with faiths and cultures, and go a long way towards resolving differences. —SB

