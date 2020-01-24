Mood: How the Lounge team is feeling this week

While Swedish retail giant H&M has been collaborating with independent global designers since 2002, the recently announced partnership with Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is its first Indian tie-up. Mukherjee, who celebrated 20 years in the business last year, is known for his intricate craftsmanship, bridging the aesthetics of old-world elegance and modernity. It will be interesting to see how he distils his creative vision into this Wanderlust collection of primarily resort wear, featuring a sari (for the first time), relaxed multicultural silhouettes, Indian textiles, regional prints and embroidery—and his trademark Bengal tiger emblem. —SL

Experts have noted that imported alcohol does not constitute a major portion of this shortfall (Photo: iStock)

Passing the buck

Even though it was only a “recommendation" from the Union commerce ministry, most duty-free stores at international airports in India have already started imposing restrictions on the number of bottles of imported liquor customers can buy. Making up for India’s trade deficit—the amount by which the cost of a country’s imports exceeds the value of its exports—is the ostensible reason. However, experts have noted that imported alcohol does not constitute a major portion of this shortfall. While Indian airports struggle with losses and airfares continue to climb, this move will simply lead to higher charges being levied on passengers to make up for the loss from alcohol sales. It is difficult to understand the rationale for this strange recommendation. —SB

This week Maharashtra cabinet approved Mumbai’s 24-hours policy. (Photo: Alamy)

Maximum city

At the turn of the millennium, Mumbai’s iconic clubs—like the now shuttered Fire N’ Ice and Insomnia—would keep the party going till 6am. Then it became mandatory to shut shop by 1.30am. Slowly, the club culture disappeared. This week brought reason to cheer as the Maharashtra cabinet approved Mumbai’s 24-hours policy—within limits. Restaurants and pubs within malls and “gated communities", non-residential zones with security, and select high-end locations such as Phoenix Mills and the Bandra Kurla Complex will remain open 24x7 from 27 January, while alcohol will be sold till 1.30am. We hope this will mark the revival of Mumbai’s dance floors and push new restaurant formats, discounts and midnight menus. —JB

According to Bloomberg, an inaugural Space X flight could be possible in the first half of 2020 (Photo: Reuters)

Safety first, space later

SpaceX, Elon Musk’s rocket company, finished a crucial in-flight abort test earlier this week, taking it a step closer to its first crewed flight for US space agency Nasa. The company successfully demonstrated the Crew Dragon capsule’s ability to eject from the Falcon 9 rocket in case of emergencies. This ensures the crew’s safety in case of any complications after a launch. According to Bloomberg, an inaugural Space X flight could be possible in the first half of 2020. This is big, not only for Nasa’s efforts to fly astronauts to the International Space Station in ships other than the Russian Soyuz, but also for Musk, whose goal is to take people to the Moon and Mars. —NS



