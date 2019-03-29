Mood: How the Lounge team is feeling this week

It’s not a bag...

“It’s a Baguette!" So said Carrie Bradshaw. When it comes to fashion, Sex And The City remains one of the most influential shows ever made. One of the things Sarah Jessica Parker’s Bradshaw made famous was the Baguette, a Fendi design inspired by French baguette bread. The it-bag was relaunched in February to woo a new generation of fashion lovers and Fendi is marking the occasion with a re-edition of Parker’s purple sequinned number from the show. What’s better, it can now be worn cross-body too. Indian fans will not get their hand on the bag till June, when the design is made available in Fendi boutiques. Save the date.—SD





A word of caution

Politicians have the habit of misusing mental health conditions as slurs to denigrate political opponents. It was time somebody put their foot down. According to a report in The Wire, an association of psychiatrists has sent a letter to the Election Commission to “caution" politicians against such language. It mentioned no particular politicians or parties, but examples of this are many. The most recent is of Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav describing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a “schizophrenic" party in a tweet. Last year, the chief minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb of the BJP, had said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool party should “have her head examined". Later, another BJP leader, Jaswant Singh Yadav, said Banerjee’s “mental health is not stable". This is clearly a problem for all political parties, and, in election season, the letter is a timely intervention.—BB





Spirit of gamesmanship

Sportspersons will do anything in their power to win as long as it is within the rules. When Ravichandran Ashwin ran out Jos Buttler before the ball had been delivered in the Indian Premier League (IPL) game of 25 March between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab, he wasn’t flouting the law (which says the batsman should be in the crease at the time of release). But there has been a lot of debate about the “spirit of the game", a 19th century attitude that cricket would do well to get rid of. Take the outrage with a pinch of salt—the IPL thrives on controversies and its bosses will be perfectly happy if Ashwin-versus-Buttler becomes a “narrative". —UB





Asterix in Hindi

With over 375 million copies sold to date, Asterix is one of the most read comics in the world. While the comics have been translated in over 100 languages and dialects, they will now be accessible in Hindi as well. Om Books International has published the first four volumes, namely, Gaulwasi Asterix (Asterix The Gaul); Sone Ki Darati (The Golden Sickle); Asterix Aur Gawthwasi (Asterix And The Goths); and Asterix Talwarbaz (Asterix The Gladiator).

Asterix first appeared in 1959, written by René Goscinny, and with illustrations by Albert Uderzo. It was first translated from French to English in 1969 by Derek Hockridge and Anthea Bell.“The characters embodying the French spirit are timeless, and such a part of French heritage.... Making the humour and stories accessible in another language and culture is no mean feat, so I warmly congratulate the translators for taking up this challenge," said the ambassador of France to India, Alexandre Ziegler, at the joint launch with the publishers on 27 March.—RI