And yet, a yeti?

On 29 April, the Indian Army’s Twitter handle (@adgpi) announced: “For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited (sic) Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast ‘Yeti’…," along with photographs of the purported prints and the team which found them. That was the only information offered, but it was enough to prompt a couple of thousand Bigfoot memes and set the media—with no shortage of important news to cover these days—on the yeti trail. The tweet remains up as of 2 May. No further yeti-related discoveries have been reported. —UB

Undue process

On 30 April, the former junior court assistant who has accused the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Ranjan Gogoi, of sexual harassment and subsequent victimization of her family, decided to withdraw from the probe being conducted by an in-house committee in the Supreme Court. The reasons she cited were that the panel did not allow her to have a lawyer present, there was no video or audio recording of the proceedings, she was not supplied a copy of her statement, and the procedure being followed by the committee was not made known to her. The developments in this matter so far—from the CJI declaring this was all a conspiracy to deactivate his office, to a separate proceeding wherein lawyer Utsav Bains, whose credentials have now come into question, moved the Supreme Court claiming he was approached to frame the CJI—are deeply worrying. This begs the question, what can one expect from institutions?—AB

A high for Mumbai

Infamous for some of the lowest voter turnouts nationally, Mumbai set a new record on 29 April. At 55.1%, this is Mumbai’s highest turnout since 1989. In 2014, the turnout was 51.6%, which was still better than the 2009 figure, 41.4%. One of the reasons could be the influence of social media, as one could see from the overwhelming number of inked fingers shared on voting day. As in previous years, urban centres have been outdone by rural constituencies. The Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency—Gadchiroli is a centre of Naxal unrest—had the highest turnout in Maharashtra.—BF

Veiled discrimination

Earlier this week, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena used emergency powers after the Easter Sunday bombings in the country, announcing that no face veils would be allowed. “The ban is to ensure national security.... No one should obscure their faces to make identification difficult," the president’s office said in a statement. The ban, however, has been called discriminatory by several organizations. “At a time when many Muslims in Sri Lanka fear a backlash, imposing a ban that effectively targets women wearing a face veil for religious reasons risks stigmatizing them," said Amnesty International’s deputy South Asia director, Dinushika Dissanayake. —AB