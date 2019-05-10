On the watch list

Game Of Thrones may be ending, but HBO has figured out how to fill the void. The television network has just unveiled the teaser of Watchmen, a retelling of Alan Moore’s graphic novel of the same name. Watchmen has legions of fans, including the new show’s creator, Damon Lindelof, whose résumé includes Lost and The Leftovers. The story is set in contemporary times and the teaser’s pretty cryptic. But expectations are high—after all, Jeremy Irons plays Ozymandias, Regina King has a mystery role and the plot might just include Tales Of The Black Freighter, the novel’s subplot that Zack Snyder’s 2009 film adaptation so callously ignored. We are keeping watch. —SD

Age of extinction

It sounds like the plot of a sci-fi movie, but the latest report from the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (Ipbes), a global body that focuses on biodiversity and conversation, says more than one million animal and plant species are threatened with extinction, many within decades. The Ipbes “Global Assessment Report On Biodiversity And Ecosystem Services" was compiled by 145 expert authors from 50 countries over three years. Based on the systematic review of about 15,000 scientific and government sources, the Ipbes report is the most comprehensive report of its kind. The summary of the report was approved at the seventh session (29 April-4 May) of the Ipbes plenary in Paris. The report adds that greenhouse gas emissions have doubled since 1980, raising average global temperatures by at least 0.7 degrees Celsius. While urban areas have more than doubled since 1992, plastic pollution has increased tenfold since 1980. Negative trends in nature, the report adds, are expected to continue up to 2050 and beyond—but it still might not be too late to act. —NS

Freeing the press

On 12 December 2017, Myanmar journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested by the police. They had been investigating politically sensitive stories, including the Inn Din massacre of the Rohingya people. They were charged under the Official Secrets Act and sentenced to seven years imprisonment. After more than 500 days in prison and consistent international pressure, they finally received a presidential pardon and were released on 7 May. Their struggle may have had a particular resonance among certain sections of journalists in India, which ranks a low 140 on the 2019 World Press Freedom Index.—UB





Sherbet SOS

The overly sweet taste of Rooh Afza is what an Indian summer is all about. And for those observing Ramzan, the rose-flavoured drink is part of their iftaari when they break their fast. This year, many were left stranded at their local department stores owing to a shortage in Rooh Afza supply. Speculation is rife that a rift has broken out within the family that runs Hamdard Labs, the maker of the rose-flavoured drink. Even though the family has denied these allegations, help has been offered from across the border. Usama Qureshi, managing director and CEO of Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Pakistan, tweeted that his firm can send consignments through the Wagah border if the Indian government allows. Ramzan needs you, Rooh Afza.—BF