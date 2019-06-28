Shooting down a game

Shooting won’t be part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Commonwealth Games Federation’s executive board has approved the inclusion of women’s Twenty20 cricket, beach volleyball and para table tennis. Shooting has always been an optional sport. But the decision to entirely drop a discipline that has been part of every Commonwealth Games since 1966 (except 1970) makes little sense and will leave a dent in the medal prospects of many nations. The top 3 performing countries in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, won gold medals in the sport. Hosts Australia and England had three and two gold medals each, respectively, while India bagged seven gold medals and a total of 16 medals in the sport. —NS

An impressive find

A rare species of tortoise, the Manouria impressa or Impressed Tortoise, was sighted for the first time in India this week. A joint expedition of the Arunachal Pradesh forest department, Help Earth and Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA)/ Wildlife Conservation Society-India (WCS-India) found two individuals of the species (a male and a female) in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh. The tortoise species, marked as “vulnerable" on the IUCN Red List, belongs to the genus Manouria in the family Testudinidae. It is extremely reclusive, with rare sightings in Myanmar and other parts of South-East Asia. The last reported range of the species was from Gwa in Myanmar, a WCS-India spokesperson said. The organization, along with the TSA, is carrying out conservation breeding of this endangered tortoise for reintroduction into the wild. —SB

Bullet train—at what cost?

Maharashtra transport minister Diwakar Raote recently told the state legislative council that 54,000 mangroves across 13.36 hectares of forest land would be affected by the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. While the Brihanmumbai municipal corporation’s Coastal Road Project is already threatening Mumbai’s marine biodiversity and Worli’s coastal village, this new development could lead to additional problems of flooding in the city. Mangroves prevent flooding along the coasts in low-lying areas and the state government had given the forests reserved status. Raote added that forests would not be razed in some parts of Navi Mumbai since the “project will run on high pillars", but only time will tell how the environmental changes will affect the city.—SL

Stonewall pride at 50

On 28 June 1969—almost 50 years ago to the day—police raided Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, New York. This wasn’t out of the ordinary; Stonewall was a gay bar and the police would drop in regularly to shake down the proprietors (it was run by the mafia). This particular raid, however, changed the course of gay rights in the US, uniting the LGBTQ+ community in protest and giving them a rallying cause. A year later, on the anniversary of the uprising, the first Pride marches were held. You can expect marches and celebrations across the world this weekend to mark the 50th anniversary of Stonewall. —UB