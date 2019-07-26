Marvel’s diversity drive

Avengers: Endgame might have overtaken Avatar as the biggest film ever, but its focus on the original six superheroes was a reminder that Marvel’s stable is largely filled with white male faces. At the San Diego Comic Com last week, the studio seemed eager to correct this. Their forthcoming slate features an Asian superhero, Shang-Chi; their second black headliner, Blade; and a stand-alone Black Widow film. And, in what came as a pleasant surprise, Natalie Portman (in pic) not only makes a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster, but is being set up to wield Thor’s hammer.—UB

Colistin no more

In a welcome move, the Union health ministry has banned the use of colistin, the “last-resort" antibiotic, in the animal food industry. The order prohibits the “manufacture, sale and distribution of the drug Colistin and its formulations for food-producing animals, poultry, aqua farming and animal feed supplements" due to the possible risk to humans. Numerous reports on meat carrying colistin-resistant bacteria due to the rampant use of the drug as a growth promoter in animal feed had led to serious concerns among healthcare providers. People were developing antibiotic resistance owing to such products, according to the activist organization Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). This ban comes after years of campaigning and bodes well for better regulation of the food industry.— DK

Power of innovation

The successful rescheduled launch of Chandrayaan-2 on 22 July was swiftly followed by news of India’s ranking in the Global Innovation Index—released by the World Intellectual Property Organization, a specialized agency of the UN—moving up five places to 52nd among 129 countries. While India’s ambitious second lunar endeavour is only the latest example of the country’s innovation capacity and a case study in cost-effective space missions, the index says India also ranked second among middle-income economies in the quality of innovation, owing to its high-quality scientific publications and universities. India has, in fact, improved its ranking by 29 spots since 2015, when it was ranked 81st. The 2019 index used up to 80 metrics to rank the economies. —NS

Expressing dissent

Whether it is the killing of activist Gauri Lankesh or the cancellation of T.M. Krishna’s concert following protests by trolls, artists and intellectuals have always voiced their concern about instances of intolerance. Wednesday evening was no different: 49 artists and intellectuals penned an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing dissent as essential to the fabric of democracy. The letter was signed by creative professionals such as Aparna Sen, Shyam Benegal, Ramchandra Guha and Adoor Gopalakrishnan. The lynching of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities must be stopped immediately, it said, calling for action against the perpetrators of religious identity-based hate crimes.—AB