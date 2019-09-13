Tracing the trauma

Two years after it was published in India, Remnants Of A Separation by Aanchal Malhotra continues to win accolades. Revisiting Partition through material remains, the book (published in the UK as The Remnants Of A Partition) was shortlisted this week for the Nayef Al-Rodhan Prize, which recognizes works that promote an understanding of cultures and global dialogue. “I am particularly proud to have been nominated for a work as personal and intimate as Remnants, which attempts to create as inclusive and borderless a space as possible for us to untangle the memory and trauma of Partition," says Malhotra.—SG

Millennial madness

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently claimed that the “mindsets of millennials" were behind the slowdown of the Indian automobiles and components industry, ostensibly because they prefer to use ride-hailing apps like Ola and Uber instead of taking on EMIs to buy cars. This is not the first time millennials have been blamed for killing an industry: In the American media, they have been accused of killing everything from breakfast cereals, casual dining and cable TV to golf and canned tuna. As ever, millennials have struck back with their weapons of choice: irony, hashtags and memes, making #BoycottMillennials trend for days. One comment goes, “LIC is struggling because all the millennials are dead from inside."—SL

Breach of trust

Maya, an Indian women’s health tracker owned (ironically enough) by women-only jobs and community platform Sheroes, was flagged by Privacy International for sharing sensitive user data regarding menstrual and sexual health with social media behemoth Facebook, which has itself been in the cross hairs for data and privacy breaches. It is disappointing to see Indian app developers being so callous about privacy, especially with sensitive information. Whether deliberate or an oversight, such data leaks are a violation of user trust and eminently preventable. —SB

Nadal’s win caps remarkable decade

When Rafael Nadal won the US Open on 9 September, he reacted with tears of joy. Later, he jokingly remarked that this may have been because he was growing old. His opponents might be forgiven for wondering what kind of old age this is. Nadal is now at 19 Slams, only one behind Roger Federer’s all-time record. The Spaniard has dominated the year—with an Australian Open final, a Wimbledon semi-final, and French and US Open wins—and has had a remarkable decade, adding 13 Slams to his tally (Novak Djokovic added 15, Federer 5). Debates on GOAT(Greatest Of All Time) will continue into the next decade, but as far as tennis rivalries go, the Rafa-Roger one is unmatched.—UB