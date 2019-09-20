Aur batao’, Alexa

Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa now supports interactions in Hindi and Hinglish. The service on the voice-controlled Echo smart speakers, which launched in India a couple of years ago, lets users do everything, from controlling their smart homes to asking questions and setting reminders, by voicing commands in Hindi. The importance of Hindi and Hinglish as languages for technology-based interaction has increased in recent years. Google rolled out Hindi support for its Google Assistant last year, while the photo-messaging app Snapchat added four Indian languages—Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Punjabi—earlier this year. Some music streaming apps—like Gaana—have also added support for Indian languages in their app interfaces in recent years.—NS

Siddharth Gautam

The final reward

The name Siddhartha Gautam may no longer have public recall, but, in 1989, the young lawyer at Yale University began fighting for the rights of the South Asian LGBTQ+ diaspora in the US. In 1991, he co-founded the AIDS Bhedbhav Virodhi Andolan, which published Less Than Gay: A Citizens’ Report On The Status Of Homosexuality In India, before the legal battle for LGBTQ+ rights had really begun in the country. This week, a year after the Supreme Court upheld the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in India, Yale posthumously conferred on Gautam the James Brudner Memorial Prize in LGBT Studies 2019-20, recognition long overdue.—SG

Nirmala Sithraman

A burning issue

On Wednesday, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Union cabinet had approved an ordinance banning the production, import, distribution and sale of electronic cigarettes. E-cigarettes use a heating element to vaporize nicotine instead of burning tobacco. Sitharaman was heading a group of ministers looking into this and said e-cigarettes were a health risk for the youth. “Reports say that there are some who are probably getting into the habit of e-cigarettes as it seems cool," she said. The move faced criticism across social media, for it comes at a time when more than 900,000 people die of tobacco-related illnesses every year in India.—AB

PK Rosy Film Society, a society run by an all-woman panel, oriented towards women directors and film practitioners

Remembering Rosy

Since its inception in 2017, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), comprising film professionals mostly from the Malayalam industry, has earned a reputation for speaking out on a number of thorny issues, from harassment to representation. Last week, they launched a film society headed and run by an all-woman panel, oriented towards women directors and film practitioners. It’s named after P.K. Rosy, a pioneering actor in Malayalam cinema, who was persecuted for being Dalit. A post on their Facebook page says: “This act of naming…is a humble attempt to be sensitive and to take note of all those who have been excluded from dominant cinema histories through their gender, caste, religious or class locations and our own imagination...."—UB