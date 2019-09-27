Mood: How the Lounge team is feeling this week

From the gully to the Oscars

Earlier this week, the Film Federation of India jury headed by film-maker Aparna Sen chose Gully Boy as India’s official entry to the 2020 Oscars. The Zoya Akhtar film follows the rise of a Mumbai street rapper played by Ranveer Singh as he attempts to translate his hardscrabble existence into song. This selection marks a break from the last few years, where indies like Court, Visaranai, Newton and Village Rockstars were sent to the Oscars. Though it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, Gully Boy is a mainstream film, with big stars and a hit soundtrack. Congratulations poured in, though some wondered whether Akhtar’s film was the most deserving. —UB

Prabhakar Pachpute’s ‘Thousands Of Vibrations’. (Photo: courtesy experimenter gallery)

Vignettes from a coal miner’s life

Earlier this week, Artes Mundi—UK’s biggest prize for contemporary art—announced its shortlist for the ninth edition. It was heartening to see Prabhakar Pachpute being nominated alongside five other artists—Dineo Seshee Bopape, Firelei Báez, Meiro Koizumi, Beatriz Santiago Muñoz and Carrie Mae Weems. The winner will be announced in January 2021, during a four-month exhibition starting in October next year. The chosen artists are known for works that “reflect powerfully on the changing forces that shape our world...," states the Artes Mundi website. Hailing from a family of coal miners in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, Pachpute has been creating vignettes from a coal miner’s life using mediums such as drawing, animation and sculpture. “Pachpute often creates immersive environments in his site-specific works...to critically tackle issues of mining labour and the effects of mining on the natural and human landscape," reads a statement by Kolkata’s Experimenter Gallery, which represents the artist. —AB

Kashmir Valley (Photo: AP)

A resolution on the valley

As the Kashmir valley enters Week 7 of a mobile and internet shutdown, the UK’s opposition Labour Party passed an emergency motion on 25 September reportedly calling for party leader Jeremy Corbyn to ask international observers to demand the right of self-determination for its people. The resolution also calls for the restoration of basic human rights, lifting of curfew and allowing “humanitarian and international observers to enter the region". It came in for a backlash from the Indian government, with Raveesh Kumar, the ministry of external affairs spokesperson, describing it as an attempt at “pandering to vote-bank interests".—AB