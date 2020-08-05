Kashmir in six documentaries: More than a newspoint

In this 2001 film, documentarian Ajay Raina returns to his home in Kashmir for the first time in 12 years. He’d had to flee, as so many Kashmiri Pandits did, in 1989. The film, with narration by Raina, is an intimate look at the human implications of that exodus, as well as a snapshot of a land still in turmoil. In one scene, Raina and his cameraman find themselves in the midst of a riot. “I was particularly struck by the casualness with which the policemen and the media were doing the job," he says. “I was the only greenhorn here." It’s quite heart-breaking to hear him say, “The growing feeling is not for revolt but for peace", knowing that, almost 20 years later, peace is yet to descend on the region.