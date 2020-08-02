Move aside florals, it’s sorbet shades for spring 2021

Shot against the Le Palais Idéal near Lyon, Lanvin’s collection had several dark and boldly art-deco printed clothes, but there were also pastel touches of pale blue, light yellow and light beiges to balance all that richness. The underlining theme was of a style that didn’t overpower with a throwback to the 1920s, when the fashion house really found its footing. At a time of worldwide turbulence due to World War 1, the house had found some beauty before and is hoping to do the same again through a collection—consisting of suits, coats, dresses, dresses, shirts and other separates—that finds its references of lightness that are relevant again.