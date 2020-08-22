MS Dhoni: A quiet radical who did it his way

Cricket, or any other sport, is not just about statistics and records. If it were, the debate over who is the greatest of them all would have been settled long back, with Don Bradman. But long after Bradman recorded those incredible statistics came a Sunil Gavaskar, who shattered some of the numbers of that seemingly unbreakable set of statistics with his own, apparently unattainable, benchmarks. Then came a magical Tendulkar, a lyrical Brian Lara, a stunning Jacques Kallis, and statistics and records started losing their Bradmanesque aura. And, of course, there was a certain Vivian Richards in between, the rebel whose beautiful rage brought down cricket empires. If cricket was only about statistics, there is no exceptional statistical logic to remembering Clive Lloyd, the great leader of that band of rebels who permanently changed the way cricket was played. The folklore of a Bombay boy who made his Test debut at the unbelievable age of 16 among men twice his age and who stopped only after he had scored a hundred 100s 25 years later, breaking and making several other statistical milestones on the way, was considered safe to be cast in stone as a permanent personal paradigm—till Virat Kohli arrived and scored 70 international centuries in just 12 years since his debut. And if Tendulkar was accumulating statistics, Kohli appears to be hoarding them—22,000-plus international runs in 12 years against Tendulkar’s 34,000-plus in 24. The larger point is that statistics are only one of the yardsticks to measure greatness and impact. Dhoni, like all these greats (except Kohli, since he is still playing), leaves the field not only as someone who made an incomparable impact but who in some ways surpassed some of them.