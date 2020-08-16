MS Dhoni by the numbers: 5 key stats from a formidable cricketing career

359 sixes: It is hard to recall any other cricketer who could hit the ball further, or harder, than Dhoni. His sixes were emphatic and tremendous, to say the least. In a career where he made a habit of finishing matches off by clearing the boundary, Dhoni’s 359 sixes are fifth in the all-time list. He’s still in illustrious company, with only Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Rohit Sharma and Brendon McCullum ahead of him.