MS Dhoni: His greatest ODI knocks

Over the years, Dhoni tempered his swashbuckling instincts with an ability to graft and see out difficult situations. One of his great innings under pressure was against Pakistan in 2012 at Chennai. India’s top four were are all out bowled, and Rohit Sharma was caught at slip. India were 29 for 5 in the 10th over, staring down the barrel of an embarrassing defeat. But Dhoni, in partnership with Suresh Raina and Ravichandran Ashwin, took India to a fighting total of 227. His unbeaten 113—made despite bad cramps at the end—couldn’t prevent a Pakistan win, but it was perhaps his grittiest innings.