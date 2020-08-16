MS Dhoni’s final ODI: An imperfect finish for the perfect finisher

It was late December 2019 and we had just finished a chat show for one of MS Dhoni’s sponsors in New Delhi. I had a flight to catch in a few hours and was looking to grab some lunch before I left the hotel. That’s when the invite came. “Do you want to have lunch together?" asked Dhoni. “Please come up to my room and we can grab a bite," he said and disappeared into the elevator with his team of security personnel. The cricket world wanted to know the mind of the man and this was an opportunity. There was no one else present and we could have a conversation without having to think of what would come out in the media. “Don’t write any of this now," he said and smiled at me as I entered the room. I was okay with it as long as I could understand and decode what was on his mind. While we ordered lunch Dhoni settled into one of the sofas with his iPad and asked me to sit next to him. He wanted to show me something and looked a little more intense than normal. In front of us were some spectacular outdoor photos of Dhoni in the middle of beautiful mountain vistas. “This was the army camp I went to last week. Not many know about it. We slept out in the open and did all the drills. I wasn’t MS Dhoni there and that was the biggest satisfaction. In the army I am just another soldier and I could relax myself," he said.