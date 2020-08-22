MS Dhoni: The international man of mystery

The 39-year-old’s contribution to cricket goes beyond numbers, to how accessible he made the sport to everyone. His coloured, ironed, long hair in the early days, a batting technique developed in the backyard, and roots in a mining town in central India made him the everyman cricketer. But he didn’t turn out to be the naïve small-town boy in a team of urban superstars. As he grew in the sport, becoming captain of the national team, of one of IPL’s most successful franchises, CSK, he came increasingly under scrutiny. Once Sachin Tendulkar retired in 2013, the public spotlight moved firmly on him—and Virat Kohli—and he chose to avoid it in a nuanced manner.