Mumbai residential societies turn into isolation units for covid-19 patients

Dr Gaurang Desai is a family physician who practices in the upscale Hiranandani neighbourhood of Powai in central Mumbai. Although residential societies there have not set up any isolation facilities, Dr Desai feels these will soon be needed. He adds that many societies in Mumbai should step in to invest in oxygen kits. In the lake area of Powai, about 15% of the patients require oxygen support and such an initiative can be immensely helpful for them. However, he says for oxygen support, medical monitoring is imperative, as well as a caregiver’s round-the-clock attention. So isolation facilities need a doctor on call too. “In gymkhanas and clubs within residential societies, how are you going to manage medical care?" he asks.