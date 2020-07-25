Nasa’s ‘Perseverance’ set for Mars launch: 5 highlights

Looking for biosignatures: Perseverance is expected to spend one Martian year (about 687 Earth days) exploring Jezero, collecting at least 30 samples. But what kind of biosignatures will it look for? Everything from rock samples to preserved organic molecules. The crater’s ancient lake-delta system offers promising targets of at least five kinds of rock, according to Nasa. Some answers might also lie in “stromatolites", which have been key in answering questions about Earth’s past. “These are colonies of bacteria that deposit on rocks and feed off them. They are some of the oldest, primitive forms of life. We find these colonies in rocks of all ages. Such rocks can be found in India as well, especially central India," adds Pandey. “They are very prominent in Australia, Iceland and Greenland too. Down the line, these are the kind of microbial life forms we might find on Mars," he says. It remains to be seen whether Jezero actually has anything similar to stromatolites.