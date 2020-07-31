National Education Policy 2020: An expert's view on classrooms of the future

The ‘4’ is classes 9-12, we always had that, then one ‘3’ is classes 6-8. the other ‘3’ is classes 3-5. Then, the ‘5’ is class 2, 1, prep, nursery and pre-school. There was a huge gap in government schools—they would start at the age of 6+ in class 1, whereas the other private schools started at 3+. Now you will start looking at it from 6+ and there is nothing wrong with that. If you're looking at models like Finland and Canada, children only enter formal schooling at 6 or 7 years of age. Before that they’re involved with play way, early child care, experiential learning, social and emotional learning. It's to engage them and make childhood joyful.