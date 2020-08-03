National Education Policy: A new dawn for Indian Sign Language?

The world has over 135 sign languages. The earliest documented use of ISL was in the 19th century, but it carried the stigma of impairment well into the 20th century.“Education of deaf children in India has been strictly oral since the first school was established in Bombay in 1885," writes Vasishta in a paper titled Indian Sign Language And Bilingual Education. “Oral" here translates into lip-reading and speech therapy. “The students did use signs for communicating with each other, which had led to the development of flourishing sign languages in schools for the deaf in India at that time... However, even in the pure oral schools, signing is strictly banned and anyone caught signing is punished using rulers to hit their knuckles." ISL was still used, but only in dormitories.