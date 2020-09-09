Nature in focus, in all its drama

You might be missing heading out into the wild with a camera, but you can at least check out some of the best wildlife photography done in India in the past year. The Nature inFocus Photography Awards, instituted by Nature inFocus, one of India’s leading wildlife magazines, honours shutterbugs who use the medium to document unique natural history moments and highlight critical conservation issues, and also generates an impressive catalogue of imaginative and artistic images every year. It is presented in various categories like Creative Nature Photography, Animal Portraits, Animal Behaviour, and Conservation Issues, as well as a special category for young photographers below 17.