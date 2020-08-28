Nitish Mittersain | Big game hunting

We met over a slightly patchy Zoom call, both dressed in T-shirts and pushing hair back from our eyes because barbers had been on a sabbatical for nearly four months in this part of the country. He was seated in an open courtyard, with trees swaying in the monsoon wind behind him, having escaped to Alibaug from claustrophobic Mumbai recently because he “could not take it any more". Pictures of blue skies and dark-sand beaches dominated his social media posts those days as he espoused the joys of being in the open.