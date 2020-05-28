No, Yogi Adityanath, migrant workers do not have better immunity

“We are already so exposed to bacteria and viruses and [hostile] environmental factors, our immunity is different from those in the West," he said. Indians’ dietary habits, he added, can also add to the increased immunity. “We use a lot of spices, onion, garlic and ginger [in our food], which is not as common in the West... Our death rate due to covid19 is far lower than the western countries. There must be something to make that." Data from Johns Hopkins University suggests that India’s death rate is around 3% compared to around 6% in the US.