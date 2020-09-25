Not all cannabis

Dr Hassan, who consults with several such companies, including Vedi Herbals, does not believe the bad press around cannabis will impact the sale and use of CBD and other products containing medical cannabis extracts in India. “I might have got one or two calls from patients asking if it was okay to use CBD oil after this whole media controversy began but I am not worried about the future of these medications. Their popularity is spreading by word of mouth and their efficacy is not in doubt by anyone who has used and benefited from them," says Dr Hassan, citing the example of patients who have been able to reduce their dependence on pain medication, which can be habit-forming and harm the liver and kidneys, after using medicines containing cannabis extracts.