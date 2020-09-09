Novak Djokovic’s year of many messes

Outbursts of rage and frustration on court are hardly unusual in the men’s and women’s game. From John McEnroe’s antics in the 1980s to Serena Williams’ catastrophic loss of temper at the 2019 US Open finals against Naomi Osaka, examples abound. But, as the professional game has become more exacting by the year, the penalties have also been made tougher. Djokovic learnt this truth the hard way at the 2020 Australian Open final against Austrian Dominic Thiem. Not once but twice did he tap umpire Damien Dumusois on the shoe to express his discontent with penalties imposed on him for repeated time violations. Although he escaped a penalty of $30,000 for “physical abuse" of the umpire, as per the rulebook, the incident did little to repair the torrid image the World No. 1 has carved for himself.