Now a unique machine translation tool from Hindi to Gondi

This is one of the many language projects that CGNet Swara has been working on, one of the foremost being the standardised Gondi dictionary. Already 3,000-plus words have been added to it. In a 2018-interview with Lounge, Choudhary had talked about the significance of such initiatives. “If everyone has a standardised dictionary, then journalists, administrators or teachers can emerge from within the community. They don’t need to dropout of schools and take up the guns. They could work with All India Radio to start a news service in Gondi," he had said. Recently the team has worked on another project, translating 400 children’s books by Pratham Books in Gondi. “The Chhattisgarh government recently announced that education in the state will start in tribal languages. The New Education Policy also states that education will be imparted in the mother tongue. But there are no books in Gondi. So, we have worked with Pratham Books and translated 400 of books. This has not been published yet but is ready material, if the government wants. This will be the first written material done in standard Gondi," he says.