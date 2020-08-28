'Theatre-Film-Theatre': A festival that blurs the line between film and theatre

Ever since the first lockdown was announced in March, in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic, bringing with it an abrupt closure of performance spaces across the country, actor-director Atul Kumar has been contemplating newer creative outlets for theatre practitioners. “In most parts of the world, theatre-makers were announced as ‘non-essential’ entities, along with many other artists and art forms," states the founder member of The Company Theatre, which has performed plays like The Chairs, The Blue Mug, Noises Off and Piya Behrupiya. “It is this mindset that began to break the spirit of live art forms in the recent past. And it is this challenge that pressed upon many artists to come up with newer ways of being productive and essential to human endeavour."