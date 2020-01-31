On display: A compendium of works to watch out for at the India Art Fair 2020

This unique work made with jute rope, cloth and stones on painted wood is part of the exhibition Masterpieces: 100 Years Of Indian Art. On view at the booth of DAG (Delhi)

Politically charged: ‘Reliever’ by Piyali Sadhukhan﻿

It draws on the controversy of women not being allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple. From afar, the work looks like a handwoven carpet. At the same time, the use of red creates an impression of a wound inflicted by violence. At the booth of Akar Prakar Contemporary (Delhi)

Elixir of life: ‘Drops’ by Vijay Pichumani

The work has been inspired by the artist’s bike ride across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, during which he got to witness severe water scarcity. Using wood, Pichumani’s work delves into meanings of sustenance. On view at the Outdoor Projects supported by Art Houz (Chennai)

Looking at the self: ‘Notation’ by Mequitta Ahuja

The feminist painter draws on her African- American and South Asian roots, her self-portraiture combining myths and legends with personal identity. On view at the booth of Aicon Art (New York)

Head studies: ‘Innate Coronation’ by Maneesha Doshi

The artist focuses on visage studies of beings straight out of her fantasy; their inner worlds are revealed through the headgear they don as protection, fashion or disguise. On view at the booth of Gallery White (Vadodara), a first-time participant

Reflections: ‘Dew Reflector’ by Olafur Eliiason

A cluster of over 190 glass spheres gives the illusion of a mass of large droplets. The silvered mirror finish allows for reflections not just of the viewer but of the entire glass structure. On view at the booth of neugerriemschneider (Berlin)

A quirky take: ‘Impossible Living Machines’ by Raghava KK

The work is a tongue-in-cheek interplay between Dutch still-life paintings and psychedelic images on digital media. On view at the booth of Art Musings’ (Mumbai)

