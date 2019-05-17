On the lookout for exoplanets

When TESS—the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite—discovered its first Earth-sized exoplanet last month, it marked the beginning of yet another exciting chapter in the search for other habitable planets.

This exoplanet, called HD 21749c, orbits the star HD 21749, which is located some 53 light years from Earth, according to an official press release on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) news website. TESS, an MIT-led mission by US space agency Nasa, is on the lookout for transiting exoplanets with the help of an all-sky survey. HD 21749c is also the smallest world outside our solar system that TESS has identified so far. The release adds that this Earth-sized planet is likely to be rocky and uninhabitable. Since it takes 7.8 days to orbit its star, the temperatures on the planet’s surface are expected to go up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit (roughly 426.6 degrees Celsius).

The search for exoplanets or extrasolar planets has been on since 1988, yet the categorization of new planets in habitable zones remains an exciting branch in space exploration. In 2014, Nasa’s Kepler mission—which was eventually retired in 2018—had announced the discovery of 715 new planets that were orbiting 305 stars. As of 2019, a total of 4,605 exoplanets have been identified, according to data from the The Extrasolar Planets Encyclopaedia, a comprehensive database of extrasolar planets.

More satellites and telescopes are expected to take this exploration forward. Here is a look at some of the ongoing projects and instruments that are, and will be, dedicated to the search for exoplanets.

TESS

This MIT-led Nasa mission was launched on 18 April 2018, and will spend two years monitoring more than 200,000 stars. TESS is looking for temporary drops in the brightness of these stars caused by planetary transits. When a planet orbits its parent star’s disk, the latter’s observed or recorded brightness dips by a small amount. This drop in brightness varies, depending on the size of the planet and the star. TESS is equipped with four highly optimized wide-field cameras that can monitor a 24-degree by 90-degree strip of the sky.

What is an exoplanet?

Exoplanets are planets that orbit around other stars. Looking for exoplanets is a tricky proposition since they are usually hidden by the brightness of the stars they are orbiting. While using strong satellites is one way of discovering them, scientists find and study these planets by looking at the impact they have on their parent star.

Hubble Space Telescope

Launched into low Earth orbit in 1990, the Hubble’s high-powered optics have captured some intriguing images of the cosmos—the latest being the Southern Crab Nebula, located several thousand light years from Earth in the southern hemisphere constellation of Centaurus—and been useful in the detection of exoplanets.

In fact, one of the first directly imaged extrasolar objects—Fomalhaut b, which is located approximately 25 light years from Earth—was discovered through images taken by the Hubble. The telescope uses a combination of two mirrors and other scientific instruments to provide observations. The Hubble is expected to remain operational till 2030-40, making it one of the longest and most successful science missions.

James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)

The successor to the Hubble, the JWST is expected to be launched by 2021. It is being dubbed the premier observatory of the next decade that will help astronomers across the world. The JWST, also known as the Webb, will be a large infrared telescope that is expected to study different phases of our universe— everything from the first-known luminous glows after the Big Bang to the evolution of our solar system. The Webb will utilize four main instruments to observe light from other stars and galaxies: These will include a Near Infrared Camera and Spectrograph. In a January 2018 interview with Lounge, Poshak Gandhi, associate professor and astronomer at the University of Southampton, had said the Webb was going to “be completely transformative" for astronomy.

Spitzer Space Telescope

The Spitzer is one of the last remaining missions in Nasa’s Great Observatories programme and which also includes the Hubble and the Chandra X-Ray Observatory. The Spitzer is designed to detect infrared radiation, primarily heat radiation. Its two major components are the Cryogenic Telescope Assembly and the spacecraft. Although it was launched in 2003 with a planned mission of not more than two-and-a-half to five years, the satellite continues to work even today. It will transmit its final data on 30 January 2020, before ending its mission.



