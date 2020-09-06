On the trail of the global rainbow revolution

The opposition to sexual choice is, of course, never benign, or without context. It is, as Gevisser witnesses in Cuddalore, a small town in Tamil Nadu, inflected by class, caste and education. There are real and palpable dangers involved, too, including the threat of violence and bloodshed. The harrowing ordeal of Tiwonge Chimbalanga, nicknamed Aunty, is a case in point. A Malawi who was assigned the male gender at birth, Aunty made international headlines by getting engaged to a man in 2009. The breathtaking story of her ordeal, which opens the book, became a flashpoint in the narrative of global aid—a moment in the human rights struggle that segued into debates about the treatment of refugees. Another story, about a lesbian couple in Cairo who came together during the Arab Spring revolution in 2010-12, ended with them seeking asylum in Europe. Yet, in spite of the promise of a new life, their future is undone by institutionalized racism, inflicted on the sly.