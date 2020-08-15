On this day, that year: the importance of 15 August

The Panama Canal opened on this day in 1914. One of the largest, most difficult engineering projects ever undertaken, the canal, which connects the Atlantic Ocean with the Pacific, is one of the two most strategic artificial waterways in the world.

1965, THAT BEATLES CONCERT

The Beatles performed at New York’s Shea Stadium—home of the Mets—marking the beginning of “stadium rock". It was the first major stadium concert, packed with a crowd of more than 55,000.

1969, THE WORLD OF WOODSTOCK

The Woodstock Music festival was held from 15-18 August at Max Yasgur’s dairy farm in Bethel, New York. The three-day festival, a pivotal event in pop music history, has been described as “an Aquarian Experience: 3 Days of Peace and Music".

1998, MEET THE IMAC

Apple’s then interim CEO, Steve Jobs, launched the iMac, an all-in-one computer, in 1998. It replaced the floppy disk with the upcoming USB standard technology, among other things. Till date, the iMac remains one of the most iconic computers ever launched.

1977, SEARCHING FOR ET

The “Wow!" signal was a burst of radio waves received by Ohio State University’s Big Ear radio telescope, which used to support the search for extraterrestrial intelligence. Astronomer Jerry Ehman, who detected the signal, circled the reading and wrote “wow" next to it.

