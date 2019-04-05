In 2014, Modi ousted Murli Manohar Joshi from Varanasi. “Modi tum raj karo, Joshi tum tyaag karo” (Modi you rule, Joshi you sacrifice) was the consensus among BJP workers. Joshi stood from Kanpur and won. In 2019, he has been told not to contest. Last week, he wrote this terse and unsigned letter to his supporters. “Dear Voters of Kanpur, Shri Ramlal General Secretary (Org.), Bharatiya Janata Party conveyed to me today that I should not contest the ensuing parliamentary election from Kanpur and elsewhere.” Other BJP veterans, L. K. Advani and Sushma Swaraj, won’t be contesting either. Advani, Kalraj Mishra, Shanta Kumar and Kariya Munda were all informed by Ramlal that they would not contest this time, NDTV.com reported. Bye-bye, old guard. Can’t say I’ll miss you.