National carrier Air India was in the news for making losses, dynasty politics was popular and Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan—who described Narendra Modi as “Vikas Purush" and “the biggest Ambedkarite in the country"—remains the prime minister’s biggest fan among allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). But other things changed in the years between the general elections of 2014 and 2019. If 2014 was a vote against corruption, 2019 could end up being a vote for (or against) the idea of India as espoused in the country’s Constitution. Or, as Congress president Rahul Gandhi puts it, a “fight for the soul of India".





Here are 10 other things that are different from the last general election: