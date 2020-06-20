Opinion | A chicken under pressure provides refuge from Covid madness

Our wonderful part-time housekeeper is back but I refuse to cede the ground I won in her absence. I find it keeps me honest and on my culinary toes, so to speak. Breakfast is entirely my responsibility, as are the main entrées for the day. My in-laws from Mumbai moved in with us some weeks ago, and given the condition of their city, they will be here awhile, which is lovely. The more the merrier, I always say. We are also trying to integrate our kitchen with that of my parents, with whom we moved in for two months during the lockdown.