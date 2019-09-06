Avni Sethi doesn’t believe in averting her eyes and letting the waves of New India’s narratives wash away the country she remembers and believes in. So when graffiti cautioning Hindu daughters to beware of love jihad appeared overnight on prominent public walls in Ahmedabad two years ago, she knew she had to respond.

“It was very difficult for me to drive past the words as if they were okay. Cringing was not enough. I often think of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s Aaj bazaar main pa bajolan chalo (Let us walk through the bazaar in shackles)," she says, quoting from the poet’s ode to defiance. She’s in Bengaluru after many years to talk to college students about “Love at Sites of Contested Narratives".

Sethi knew she couldn’t compete with the might or manpower of the right-wing Hindu groups responsible for the hateful message. So she decided to do what she knew best: dance.

The trained Kathak practitioner dressed up in a dramatic black anarkali salwar-kameez and lugged an amplifier and speakers to five prominent locations where this graffiti had been inscribed. There she danced to Jab Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya from Mughal-e-Azam, looking at the words on the wall as defiantly as Anarkali had looked at Mughal emperor Akbar in the song.

Sethi, then 27, had already conceptualized and founded Conflictorium, a participatory museum about the history of conflict in Gujarat, based in an old Ahmedabad bungalow since 2013. A video of her performance went viral.

“When you see the feminine at work in that way, you realize how powerful an approach it can be," she says, adding that fighting hyper-masculinity in modern-day India with more masculinity can only end in disaster. Sethi believes that social justice processes will need to engage with the feminine if they have to get anywhere.

Reading about the fires raging in the Amazon rainforest, she encounters an old line from a wise medicine woman: “Do you know why they are really cutting down the rainforest? Because it is wet and dark and tangled and feminine." The idea of Kashmiri azaadi—woh pyaari, pyaari azaadi—is such a feminine idea, she adds.

Sethi has been examining the idea of love in her work for as long as she can remember. Once, she believed that her obsession with this emotion originated from Gujarat, and having lived through the 2002 riots. Now she knows it goes deeper: “It’s about who I am going to be in this new time."

Dissent is not a project for her. “I have to construct a life in dissent," she says. “How does one resist? By constructing a life of your own that is outside the framework you have received. How or who must I love? How will I live?" Only after you have untied your own life and your decisions, Sethi believes, can you build solidarity and communities and, equally important, leave platforms open for people less privileged than yourself.

Sethi’s parents were both Ahmedabad-based social workers with tight travelling schedules, so they matched their calendars and juggled their parenting duties. While her mother was organized, her father often made her skip school and packed her in the back seat of his car on long journeys to meetings in the hinterland. Tribal welfare activist Baba Pansare once asked the cranky six-year-old how she could be bored in the Ratnagiri jungle and Dalit rights leader Martin Macwan brought her stories and things (including, once, a turtle) he had collected on his long padyatras (journeys on foot).

In 2002, Sethi was 12, and, for a few days, she wasn’t allowed to step out of her house. But even from her posh Law Garden terrace, she could see the city burning. The municipal commissioner lived in the same neighbourhood but that didn’t prevent the stationery shop half a kilometre from his bungalow from being burnt. “Later, I overheard a matter-of-fact conversation between two men on the street, ‘Aaj maine 10 ko nipta diya’ (today I ‘dealt’ with 10)," Sethi says. “You don’t even know you are witnessing something at 12."

Six years later, when she studied at the Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology in Bengaluru, the unresolved anger remained. “The anger came from being a witness and not doing anything," she says. The Conflictorium, her graduation project, became her way to release this anger. “When I was researching the history of conflict in Gujarat, people said this is a largely peaceful state, 2002 was just an aberration. Our Gandhian hangover refuses to let us acknowledge that we are a really violent people," she says. Of course, she found plenty in the state’s history—from the linguistic battle that led to its formation to the 1974 Navnirman Andolan and the 1986 caste violence of Golana. “This year marks 50 years since the 1969 communal riots," she reminds me.

Sethi’s bio says she explores the relations between culture, memory, space and the body. “When you are at your most disenfranchised and when you have nothing left to fight with, you only have your body," she says, citing the example of Manorama’s mothers, those brave women in Manipur who stripped outside the Assam Rifles headquarters in Imphal to protest the custodial rape, torture and murder of Thangjam Manorama. “People whose constitutional and democratic frameworks have collapsed can only use their bodies to respond, protest," she says.

She explores these themes in her latest work, Within A Zenana. It is an hour-long performance where she cooks mutton curry and rice behind a translucent curtain, wearing a slip. While she waits for the onions to brown and the mutton to cook, she writes a letter to her lover about her relationship with domesticity. “It’s always written in the moment, unrehearsed, and contains a lot of the things I have never been able to say while being in oppressive relationships," she says. So the letter might include a reference to how she doesn’t want to change her cigarette brand to match that of her lover or how she learnt this mutton recipe because she wanted to be accepted and loved by a partner’s family.

“I am not yet ready to give up faith," Sethi says before we part. “I am not ready to be tired."

Priya Ramani shares what’s making her feel angsty/agreeable