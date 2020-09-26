Opinion | A ‘new’ album by one of jazz’s greatest pianists

Monk agreed and the concert was held in 1968, amid the racial tensions then prevailing in Palo Alto. The concert may have helped ease some of that tension, for it drew an audience of blacks, whites, young and old people, all turning up to hear the great pianist and his band play. There are other stories connected to that nearly forgotten gig. It was, apparently, recorded by the school’s janitor and although there’s some crackle and hiss, the recording quality is pretty good. The other story is about how the tapes lay in the Scher household for decades before they were released more than half a century after the performance.