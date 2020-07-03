Opinion | A refreshing blast from Mister Young’s past

Homegrown is different. It is a set of bittersweet love songs, recorded when Young was around 30 and going through a difficult emotional phase in his life. He was breaking up with the actor Carrie Snodgress, with whom he had had a son, and the album’s songs reflect the mixture of emotions that he might have been undergoing—hope, regret, sorrow and fond remembrance. In his website-cum-vault, Neil Young Archives, a treasure trove of his work and a compulsory destination for his fans, he wrote: “It’s the sad side of a love affair. The damage done. The heartache. I just couldn’t listen to it. I wanted to move on. So I kept it to myself, hidden away in the vault, on the shelf, in the back of my mind." There are other theories too about why Young did not release that album. One of them is that perhaps he was not happy about the way the recording had shaped up.