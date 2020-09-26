Opinion | A stranger, quieter, clearer sporting world

The sound of sport has changed and the thunk of Novak Djokovic bouncing the ball (not interminably any more) echoed on Monday around a mostly uninhabited Foro Italico. Sport has a music of its own and now everything is clearer. Like a duel in a laboratory. There is no ambient noise so you can hear footballers hurling commands into the silence and the whirr of spin as racket brushes ball. In the strangest way, you feel closer to the game.