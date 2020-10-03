Opinion | Amazon’s superhero satire ‘The Boys’ gets even wilder

There is ultraviolence here, of course: One of The Boys, a girl called Kumiko, rips a man’s face off as if she had forgotten he wasn’t wearing a mask. It’s grotesque. Yet the show—executive-produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg—takes the edge off with frequent and memorable sight gags. At the funeral for an invisible superhero, for instance, we see crowds revere an empty coffin. Even the argument set around and inside a whale is reminiscent more of a Sacha Baron Cohen film than anything more sadistic. In The Boys, the world might be on the verge of collapse but protagonists will still bicker about candy bars and wet wipes.