Opinion | An intimate evening with Suzanne Vega

There are nice surprises on the album. Such as Vega’s cover of Lou Reed’s Walk On The Wild Side (also performed by the band Velvet Underground, which Reed was part of). In the intro to that song, she talks of the first time she saw Reed; she was 19 and had gone to watch him play at a club in New York. That show, Vega says, had a remarkable influence on her and the kind of songs she would go on to write. True to its title, An Evening Of New York Songs And Stories recreates the mood and atmosphere of Vega’s gigs at the famous venue. And while listening to it, it’s easy to visualize her interacting with the formally dressed, tony audience in a subtly lit room teeming with history.