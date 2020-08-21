Opinion | Artisanal teas from Arunachal Pradesh

I have tried their golden needle and silver needle teas. They look gorgeous and are exquisite, more fragrant than any tea I have had. After my call, I make a cup of silver needles. Knowing that in a forested tea garden far, far away, with mighty mountains looming over it, Junmani Baido and her band of women have waited for the perfect leaves and the perfect day to craft it, makes it the most indulgent cup I have ever had.