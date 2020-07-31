Opinion | Bakr Eid 2020: A bleating heart liberal confronts animal cruelty

The problem with the annual goat debate on Bakr-Eid is that it just descends into a vicious circle of whataboutery and tirades about minority appeasement. PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India is accused of double standards because it has an ad with a cow asking Hindus to give up leather for Rakshabandhan while it just asked governments to prevent the illegal transport and slaughter of animals when it came to Muslims. Last year, it replaced a goat billboard in Lucknow urging people to go vegan with a chicken billboard ahead of Eid and was taunted for being cowed down. Obviously, this is all about scoring points that have nothing to do with goats, cows or chickens. For the record, I feel just as bad when I come across goats tethered to posts during the dark nights of Kali Puja, waiting for the chopping block. Many Pujas now sacrifice a symbolic pumpkin instead but some still swear by a goat. As a child, I remember going to the Chhinnamasta temple in Rajrappa. The first thing I would see as I walked in were people carrying the heads of freshly sacrificed goats on platters. The stone floor would be sticky with blood. That memory has stayed with me but my heart still skips a beat when I hear the pressure-cooker whistle go off on a Sunday morning, the unmistakable Bengali harbinger of a Sunday afternoon mutton curry, as much a ritual in many homes as any temple sacrifice.