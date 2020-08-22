Opinion | Bloomsbury India cares neither for freedom of speech nor for society

The trouble Bloomsbury India has got itself into is made worse by the fact that it is also going to publish Vivek Agnihotri, one of the guests-of-honour at the launch of Delhi Riots, who popularized the pejorative term “urban Naxal", which is now applied to anyone who dissents from the establishment point of view. His book Who Killed Shashtri? is forthcoming end of this month. Then there are others such as David Frawley, a prominent and controversial figure in the Hindutva movement, who also feature in the company’s roster. It remains to be seen how Bloomsbury India is going to balance its belief in freedom of speech and responsibility towards society in the days to come. For now, it has lost its footing on both counts.